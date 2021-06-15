Life Is Strange Coming To The Nintendo Switch

Screenshot : Nintendo

Announced during Nintendo’s E3 Direct, Life Is Strange: True Colors and Life Is Strange Remastered Collection is coming to the Nintendo Switch.



The Life Is Strange Remastered Collection contains the first Life Is Strange game along with its prequel DLC, Before The Storm. While Life Is Strange: True Colors is a new entry into the series. All three games will come to the Nintendo Switch for the first time.

First released in 2015, the Life Is Strange series consists of episodic narrative games with supernatural and magical elements. Players are presented with choices in which a decision can drastically alter how the game progresses. In the first game, you play as Max Caulfield, a teenage girl with the power to rewind time. As a storm approaches her home of Arcadia Bay, Max must work with her friend Chloe Price to solve the mystery of another friend’s disappearance.



Life Is Strange: Before The Storm takes place three years before Life Is Strange. In Before The Storm, you play as Chloe navigating a personal tragedy while developing a relationship with the popular Rachel Amber.

Life Is Strange: True Colors, first announced in March of this year, is the third mainline game in the series. True Colors follows Alex Chen, a girl who can feel and manipulate peoples’ emotions, which manifest as bright, colorful auras, as she comes to grips with her brother’s death.

Missing from the Life Is Strange Remastered Collection is Life Is Strange 2 and The Awesome Adventures Of Captain Spirit demo. LiS 2 is the story of Sean and Daniel Diaz, two brothers on the run after a tragic accident. Captain Spirit was a free demo for LiS 2 which intersected with the game’s second episode. Hopefully, future Life Is Strange collections will include those games as well.

The Life Is Strange series has been praised for its thoughtful depiction of sensitive story themes and its inclusion of diverse characters. Life Is Strange: True Colors arrives on the Nintendo Switch on September 10 with the Remastered Collection coming sometime later this year.

