Crash Course

How To Warp Directly To Lies Of P's DLC, Overture

First time jumping into this 2023 soulslike? You'll need to wait a bit before you can access the DLC

By
Billy Givens
The protagaonist of Lies of P looks out a snowy environment.
Screenshot: NEOWIZ

Lies of P was a breakout success when it first landed in 2023, leading fans to wonder if it would be the start of something new or a one-off adventure. So, it comes as no surprise that it was an exciting day for fans of the puppet-inspired soulslike when developer Round8 Studio revealed that the franchise would continue with both a DLC for the original game and a future sequel.

Well, the time has come to finally see where things are headed, as you can dive back into the original game to see its DLC, Lies of P: Overture, right now. This new chunk of content provides an enjoyable 15-20 hours of additional gameplay set in a past version of the world, with tons of fresh weapons to find, locations to explore, and dangerous foes to tackle.

But before you can get started, you’ll need to know how to access Lies of P: Overture. Here’s how to start this thrilling new Lies of P DLC.

To start the Lies of P: Overture DLC, you’ll need to make sure you’ve purchased it from your platform’s respective storefront. You’ll also need to own the base game, so don’t go buying this without making that initial investment, you goofball.

With the base game and DLC purchased, you’ll need to have progressed through the main Lies of P campaign until you reach the end of Chapter 9, at which point an item called the Star’s Chrysalis will be added to your inventory.

With the Star’s Chrysalis now in your inventory, use a Stargazer to teleport to Chapter 5: Path of the Pilgrim. This will initiate a cutscene that will get you started on your journey through the DLC.

A screenshot of Lies of P's menus shows a chapter select function.
Screenshot: NEOWIZ / Billy Givens / Kotaku

Keep in mind, though, that subsequent NG+ runs will require you to reach Chapter 9 again before you can access the DLC area, so plan accordingly for any future playthroughs.

Lies of P: Overture is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.