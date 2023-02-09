Let's Rank All The Spider-Man Games, From Worst To Best

Spider-Man, Spider-Man! Does whatever a spider can! Has he had, lots of games? Yup and many, are the same. Watch out, here’s our ranking of (most) of them!



I’m a huge fan of Spider-Man and from the moment I was old enough to play video games, I’ve been playing Spider-Man games. It turns out Marvel’s famous webhead has starred in a lot of video games. In fact, to make this list easier to read and put together, we had to ignore some of his handheld and phone games. We are also only looking at Spider-Man games where he is the main star or part of a duo. So for a game to be ranked on here, it’s not enough that Peter Par- I mean, SPIDER-MAN is playable or makes a cameo. He needs to be the star!



With that out of the way, here’s our list ranking Spider-Man console and PC games, from worst to best…or as close as we could manage.

