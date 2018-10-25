I played Red Dead Redemption 2 for 25 hours. Then I made a video showing off some of the most interesting stuff from those 25 hours, with only the lightest spoilers.

I tell you what, Red Dead Redemption 2 is so good that I definitely wanted to take a week off and play it at home while repeatedly pretending to be sick on social media. However, I didn’t do that. I made the video. I made it for you.



Rockstar’s frequent loud boasts leading up to the release weren’t wrong. Red Dead Redemption 2 is an enormous game, and is more richly detailed than any game I can remember ever seeing. On the other hand, it’s still an big huge open world game with plenty of opportunities for dumb, weird stuff to happen.

My video covers a lot of territory. It has some light spoilers in it, though I promise I don’t discuss the story in any detail. At points I present some dialogue snippets that impressed me, though I’ve been careful to avoid all story context outside of the intro of the game.

If you are extremely excited about playing this game and don’t want anything at all spoiled—what the heck are you doing here, buddy? The game is as good as you have always hoped it would be.

If you want to watch my recap of the first Red Dead Redemption, that’s right here.

Advertisement

By the way! You could subscribe to our YouTube channel, if you like videos like this.



There’s even a playlist of all my other videos. Wow!