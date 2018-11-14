Kotaku Game Diary Daily thoughts from a Kotaku staffer about a game we're playing.

The story is familiar and the players are the same, but the scenery has never looked so good. Gorgeous visuals abound in our latest trip through the Kanto region, making Pokémon Let’s Go! Pikachu and Eevee the prettiest pocket monster games yet. Take a look!

Before we begin our tour of the sights of the Switch version of the Kanto reason, let me drop a spoiler warning. While these games are based on classics more than 20 years old, the visuals are brand new. Some of you might want to experience them for yourselves first. I get that.

It’s clear from our character’s first steps towards becoming a Pokémon master that our eyes are in for a treat. That first fateful meeting between our hero and his or her Eevee is a beautiful moment.

One might ask, “But Fahey, what if I chose the Pikachu version of the game? What’s that like?” Sorry, we’re an Eevee household. Gita and I pawned off the Pikachu version on Tim Rogers. We felt bad for a moment. Then our Eevee popped out of its Pokéball and we briefly forgot Tim existed.

Just look at that beautiful furry boy, ready to dedicate his life to being my protector and companion. You know what he deserves?

He deserves a hat. And a shirt.

Don’t worry, this gallery isn’t all about Jinx. Oh, I named my Eevee Jinx, after my cat. Note the resemblance.

Okay, they look completely different, but they are both super cute.

Okay, the Eevee stuff is getting out of hand. There’s being in love, and then there’s coming dangerously close to recreating a scene from Titantic aboard the S.S. Anne.

Having been laid out in the hospital from March through July of this year, I first learned about Pokémon Let’s Go! Pikachu and Eevee through a post-Memorial Day visit from our EIC, Stephen Totilo. He flew from New York to Atlanta to see how I was doing and help me get caught up on gaming news. He showed me the trailer for these games, and I was instantly smitten. What iconic moments would I like to see recreated in this new game engine?

Why, one of the games’ saddest moments, of course.



Oh, and dramatic meetings with one of the games’ most sinister enemies.

Chance encounters that seemed so small in the original games take on new life here. Like a random meeting with Lorelei of the Elite Four during our trainer’s journey.

But Pokémon Let’s Go! Pikachu and Eevee don’t need drama to be pretty. It’s lush and vibrant whether you’re just strolling about town ...

... or trying to work your way around a dead end.

Some of my favorite visuals, however, come from the game’s various gyms. The developers went to town on the original designs, transforming the old arenas into vibrant spaces full of character.

The most beautiful of the gyms is definitely the one in Celedon City, home of grass type gym leader Erika. It’s just so lush and green.

This would be my wallpaper if the resolution were higher and my character didn’t look like he was creeping.

But in terms of sheer design, nothing beats the Tron-like psychic gym in Saffron City. It’s a trip.

Really the whole game is a trip. It’s a fabulous journey, and while some of us have taken it multiple times over the past two decades, we’ve never witnessed it quite like this.

And so Eevee and I leave you to your adventure as we continue on our own, to the Elite Four and whatever lies beyond. With our police outfits and his tasteful bow tie, we’re ready to take on whatever this damn pretty Pokémon game has to offer.

