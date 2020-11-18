Black Friday Is Almost Here!
Let's Compare Hyrule In Age Of Calamity Vs. Breath Of The Wild

stephentotilo
Stephen Totilo
Filed to:Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
Hyrule Warriors: Age of CalamityThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wildnintendo switchkotaku core
The Switch’s next big game, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, is a flashy prequel to 2017's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It’s set 100 years earlier, before a war wrecks much of the kingdom of Hyrule. Because of that, the new game offers a look at what the Zelda kingdom looked like before a lot of it was obliterated. Our colleague, video producer Matthew Reyes, has assembled a video tour of some key comparisons.

We hope you’ll enjoy the before-and-after. And if you want to know more about the game, check out Ash Parrish’s Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity review.

