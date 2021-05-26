Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Let's Check In On Star Citizen, Shall We

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Gif: Cloud Imperium Games / Beet Wagon / Kotaku

Star Citizen is currently free-to-play as the game enjoys its annual Invictus Launch Week celebration. I figured now would be as good a time as ever to take a peek at the ambitious space sim and see how things are going.

Cloud Imperium Games / Beet Wagon (YouTube)

Cloud Imperium Games has raised more than $365 million via crowdfunding since starting Star Citizen development in 2012. See you next year!

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

Whatever you do, don’t complain about the bugs in-game. Everyone will immediately jump down your throat about it being an alpha test and that you shouldn’t complain because the game isn’t done yet!