Let's Check In On Star Citizen, Shall We

Star Citizen is currently free-to-play as the game enjoys its annual Invictus Launch Week celebration. I figured now would be as good a time as ever to take a peek at the ambitious space sim and see how things are going.
Cloud Imperium Games has raised more than $365 million via crowdfunding since starting Star Citizen development in 2012. See you next year!
DISCUSSION
Whatever you do, don’t complain about the bugs in-game. Everyone will immediately jump down your throat about it being an alpha test and that you shouldn’t complain because the game isn’t done yet!