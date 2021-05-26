Let's Check In On Star Citizen, Shall We

Gif : Cloud Imperium Games / Beet Wagon / Kotaku

Star Citizen is currently free-to-play as the game enjoys its annual Invictus Launch Week celebration. I figured now would be as good a time as ever to take a peek at the ambitious space sim and see how things are going.



Cloud Imperium Games / Beet Wagon ( YouTube

Cloud Imperium Games has raised more than $365 million via crowdfunding since starting Star Citizen development in 2012. See you next year!

