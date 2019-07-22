Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Things have mostly improved in recent years, but there was a while there 3-5 years back where the developers of NBA2K were more interested in getting NBA players into the recording studio than in checking whether they were actually any good at voice acting first.



As an example, here’s how excited everyone was at getting Dion Waiters into the game back in NBA 2K13, to the point 2K made a whole trailer about it:

Two years later, here’s Waiter’s now-infamous in-game performance:

Oh dear.

That clip’s infamy is a little unfair on Waiters, a man who is paid millions to ball, not act, and who was neither the first nor the last NBA player to discover voice acting was not their calling in life. To help spread the burden, then, Slam put together a montage video showing other players like Eric Gordon and Markieff Morris doing their best to also collect an easy paycheck.