Let Me Just Check Twitter Real Quick...

This week on Snapshots we got some wonderful Assassin’s Creed images, a bit of Cyberpunk, some more Spider-Man, a creepy looking cat, and a cool bow and arrow shot from Red Dead Redemption II. Oh and more cool screenshots from other games too.

Cyberpunk 2077 Screenshot : Nathan Platt (Email)

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Screenshot : Heath Gardner (Email)

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Michael Zayas (Email)

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Screenshot : Latch-99 (Email)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Screenshot : @Kaytanaa

Cyberpunk 2077 Screenshot : @Gingerbread_94

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @starfallphoenix

Wipeout Omega Collection Screenshot : @Philit43_Yewone

Cyberpunk 2077 Screenshot : @RoRo52534693

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Screenshot : @MdeavorVP

Cyberpunk 2077 Screenshot : @Yuric83

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @vader007br

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Screenshot : @pixl_frames

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



