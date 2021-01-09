Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

Let Me Just Check Twitter Real Quick...

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Screenshot: @pixl_frames / Kotaku

This week on Snapshots we got some wonderful Assassin’s Creed images, a bit of Cyberpunk, some more Spider-Man, a creepy looking cat, and a cool bow and arrow shot from Red Dead Redemption II. Oh and more cool screenshots from other games too.

Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077
Screenshot: Nathan Platt (Email)
Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email)
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: Michael Zayas (Email)
Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
Screenshot: Latch-99 (Email)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Screenshot: @Kaytanaa
Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077
Screenshot: @Gingerbread_94
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @starfallphoenix
Wipeout Omega Collection
Wipeout Omega Collection
Screenshot: @Philit43_Yewone
Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077
Screenshot: @RoRo52534693
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
Screenshot: @MdeavorVP
Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077
Screenshot: @Yuric83
Red Dead Redemption II
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @vader007br
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Screenshot: @pixl_frames

“Wait, now Twitter banned THAT account too!? 2021 is looking up!”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

simulord
SimuLord

Some folks Friday mentioned they’re playing through Fallout: New Vegas (as am I), and the game gave me my favorite line of dialogue in gaming history, masterfully delivered by Dave Foley in a beautiful confluence of a post-apocalyptic RPG and a Kids in the Hall sketch: