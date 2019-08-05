Leonardo “MkLeo” Lopez is Evo 2019's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate champion. He barely survived grand finals opponent Gavin “Tweek” Dempsey, eventually resetting the bracket and solidifying his reputation as the strongest player in this relatively young game moving forward.
