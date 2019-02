Image: Capcom

In the Resident Evil 2 remake, there is a custom long barrel for Leon’s Lightning Hawk. Japanese airsoft gun maker Marui has brought the 10-inch barrel add-on to life for a version of the gun.



This is part of a limited edition set that will go on sale next month in Japan. Price is currently TBA.

Over the years, Marui has brought an array of Capcom guns to life as airsoft pistols, including iconic firearms from Resident Evil as well as Devil May Cry.