It’s been over 100 years since the RMS Titanic sunk in the North Atlantic, killing 1500 people in one of the greatest civilian maritime disasters in human history. Which is enough time to have passed, LEGO figures, to release a great big toy based on the ship.
The LEGO Titanic, due for release in November, is making the most of its subject matter; where the actual ship was, at the time, the largest ever built, so too is this (according to LEGO) the “largest official LEGO set ever created”, coming in at 9090 pieces and measuring an enormous 54" (135cm) long.
(Whether you want to argue that point is up to you, since the World Map set includes over 11,000 pieces)
While the outside of the ship is incredibly detailed—featuring little touches like a working anchor and tension lines—it’s also designed to be taken apart. Not to recreate the breaking up of the ship as it sank beneath the waves, no, that would be a bit much; instead the point here is that you can slide the ship apart to reveal the insides, which contain
If you think it looks complicated you’re not wrong, with the build only recommended for those 18 and over. It’s due out on November 1, and if you’re still wondering how much it’s going to cost, you are obviously new to this whole “LEGO in 2021" thing, so please sit down before reading that the rrp is USD$630.
From LEGO, here’s some of the finer details:
- Build a stunning LEGO® model version of the world’s most famous ocean liner with this LEGO Titanic 10294 model set. With over 9,000 pieces, this set offers a building challenge to savor.
- Faithfully recreate the historical details of the Titanic in this 1:200 scale ship model. Authentic details include over 300 portholes, the iconic bridge, lifeboats, benches, cargo crane and more.
- The ship splits into 3 sections, giving a view of the detailed interior. Assemble and admire the grand staircase, cabins, dining room, smoking lounge, reading lounge and swimming pool.
- Build and explore the realistic features of a working ship. Turn the propellers to see the piston engines turn inside. Raise and lower the anchor and adjust the tension line running between the masts.
DISCUSSION
Said it in the other article and I’ll post it here too, bought on sight! That’s an absolutely gorgeous set, I’m glad the leaks and rumors were true, this thing is magnificent! As soon as this is available for VIP members I’m ordering one, I passed on the coliseum, there’s zero chance I’m passing on this!
And before the inevitable, “this is too expensive, LEGO is too expensive” posts, this set is roughly $0.07 cents per brick, an excellent price for a LEGO set per piece. LEGO prices have been pretty consistent and reasonable for decades now, the uninitiated always get sticker shock and usually need some reference.