New Lego T-Rex Is Over 3 Feet Long And Contains 3K+ Pieces

Lego and Universal just announced a new Jurassic Park Lego set, and this one is a biggie. In a few months you’ll be able to own and build a massive T-Rex skeleton complete with moving tail and jaw. You’ll just need to make some space for this three-foot monster.

On Tuesday, Lego revealed its latest “Dinosaur Fossil” set, a series of Jurassic Park and Jurassic World sets featuring dino skeletons and skulls. The new fossil set is a massive Tyrannosaurus rex made up of 3,145 pieces.

The newly revealed T-Rex set, designated #76968, will cost $250 and will be available to purchase starting March 15. Lego Insiders can buy it early starting on March 12.

The large set is over three feet long and just over a foot tall. This thing is going to take up a lot of space in any room or office. The skeleton is posable, with a movable tail, jaw, head and tiny little baby arms. And you don’t just get a big ol’ T-Rex as part of this new set. Lego is also tossing in two new exclusive minifig versions of Jurassic Park characters Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler.

Here are some close up shots of the new set, its minifigs, and its box: