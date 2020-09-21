Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Toys

Lego Sneakers Seem Like A Good Idea

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Lego
LegoAdidassneakersshoesAZX
Illustration for article titled Lego Sneakers Seem Like A Good Idea
Photo: Adidas

What happens when one of the world’s most notorious instruments of foot destruction joins forces with a brand dedicated to foot preservation? The Adidas Originals ZX 8000 LEGO sneakers, which should have hard plastic stud-covered insoles but probably don’t.

Part of Adidas’ year-long A-ZX collaboration event, the ZX 8000 LEGO sneakers trick out the iconic ZX 8000 silhouette with bright primary colors and rubber Lego studs on the heels.

Photo: Adidas
Could those heel studs be used to attach Lego bits to your footwear? Can you combine them with Lego’s robotics system to create robot shoes? Probably not, that’s rubber and not hard plastic. You could probably stick a minifigure or two on there. Or you could just keep them on a shelf and never wear them at all, because people do that with sneakers now.

The Adidas Originals ZX 8000 LEGO sneakers come with six different lace color options, for funsies, as well as interchangeable Lego brick lace jewels, which also might support a minifig.

Photo: Adidas

The Lego Adidas will be available starting September 25 on the official Adidas A-ZX website. I am sure there will be plenty available and everyone who wants one will get a pair because that’s how supply and demand works.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

