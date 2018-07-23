This Bahamut from Final Fantasy X, built by Marius Herrmann, is an enormous one metre (3.2 feet) wide.



Via Brothers Brick, it’s got some interesting composition, having been built from pieces as varied as shields, plant stems, a rip cord and even a grill in a colour that hasn’t been available for a decade.



Herrmann built Bahamut to commemorate the 17th anniversary of Final Fantasy X’s release in 2001, and it took him around six months to complete it.



You can see more of Herrmann’s LEGO work at his Flickr page.

