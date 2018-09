Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Nintendo’s Labo system was designed for use with cardboard, but LEGO designer Vimal Patel (like, he actually works at LEGO designing) has other ideas.



He’s taken (via Gamasutra) some of Labo’s existing cardboard tools, like the piano and handlebars, and built them out of LEGO Technic instead. Which is more complicated and less accessible than Nintendo’s original idea, of course, but also way more durable.