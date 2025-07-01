Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Get It Done

How Do You Start 'The Champions' Ballad' In Breath Of The Wild?

Have you been waiting for more powerful hardware to experience all of Link's grand adventure? The Switch 2 is ready if you are

nintendoThe legend of zelda
By
Billy Givens
Characters from Breath of the Wild are superimposed over a screenshot of the game.
Image: Nintendo / Kotaku

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild marks the first (and so far only) game in the franchise to feature a DLC story expansion. In addition to the expanded narrative, The Champions’ Ballad features new dungeons, weapons, and more for those who want to spend more time in this version of Hyrule. If you want to know when and how you can access the DLC, take a look below.

How to start The Champions’ Ballad DLC in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Before you can begin The Champions’ Balad DLC, you’ll need to first make sure you’ve purchased the Expansion Pass from the eShop for $20. Afterward, download the content before loading up your game.

Note: The DLC is not included with Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and still must be purchased separately.

Once you’ve purchased and downloaded the DLC, you’ll need to have progressed through the majority of the main campaign and have beaten all four Divine Beasts to begin it. Reaching this point will take many hours for most folks, so if you don’t already have a save file with this level of completion, expect it to be a while before you can access this DLC.

With the Divine Beasts defeated, you’ll get a call from Zelda, who asks you to return once more to the Shrine of Resurrection (where you began the game in The Great Plateau). You’ll now have the “EX The Champions’ Ballad” quest, which means you’ve officially started the DLC.

With another 10-20 hours worth of content to see in The Champions’ Ballad, you’ve got plenty to do in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, so get out there and have a great time.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available now on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.