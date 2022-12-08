When Riot Games’ two biggest releases, League of Legends and Valorant, hit Game Pass next week, there will be a very strong incentive for folks to be linking their Riot accounts to their Microsoft ones: for subscribers every single LoL champion, and every single Valorant agent, will be unlocked.



Currently, because those games are free-to-play on PC, unless you want to grind you have to pay for that stuff, and that’s how Riot makes its money. But because you’re already paying for Game Pass, and because Microsoft wants to give you a reason to play through them, everyone is getting everything for free, straight up.

There won’t be seperate versions of the games made available; rather, all players will need to do will be to link their Riot accounts to their Game Pass accounts and then everything will just be unlocked from there. Future characters will also be made available “as soon as they’re released”.

The deal doesn’t just include Riot’s two flagship games, it will also apply to Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics and the upcoming League of Legends: Wild Rift (though what you get of course varies between each game).

Via Microsoft, here are the full details:

Valorant

All current Agents

Access to every new Agent as soon as they’re released

20% Match XP boost given to Battle Pass, Event Pass, and active Agent Contract progress

League of Legends

All 160+ champions

Access to every new champion as soon as they’re released

20% XP boost

Legends of Runeterra

All cards in Foundations Set

Teamfight Tactics

1-Star Rare Little Legend Tacticians

4 Arena Skins available until April 2023, and 1 Arena Skin that’s on a monthly rotation thereafter

League of Legends: Wild Rift (coming in January) unlocked benefits include:

All 80+ champions

Day-one access to every new champion as they’re released

20% XP boost

