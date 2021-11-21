The League of Legends TV show, Arcane, premiered earlier this month on Netflix to rave reviews and high viewing numbers, so it’s not surprising the streamer has picked up the show for a second season, with the main cast returning.

Yesterday, Netflix and Riot Games announced the renewal during the two-day Undercity Nights events. Riot released a short teaser for the new season, which doesn’t provide too many details on what to expect in the next season of the animated series. Perhaps those out there who better understand the lore of League of Legends can decipher some interesting tidbits?

According to Deadline, Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, and Katie Leung will reprise their roles from the first season of Arcane in the show’s next season. Season 2 is currently in production and no release date was given.

Arcane on Netflix acts as a prequel to the original MOBA game and provides the origin stories of several characters, including sisters Jinx and Vi. Our own Ari Notis loved the show, even though he ain’t at all a League fan. But this didn’t make it hard to enjoy the show, in fact, he might have liked it more because of his lack of series knowledge.

“I don’t know anything about the source material, haven’t ever played the game, couldn’t even name any of its characters before watching Arcane,” said Notis in a recent blog. “In fact, I think my knowledge gap has only enhanced my enjoyment. One twist in the fourth episode caught me totally off-guard. After reading up a bit on the lore since, as it turns out, had I played the game, I’d have seen it coming a mile away.”

During that same even where Riot announced the new season of Arcane, the publisher also revealed the first gameplay of its next big LoL spin-off, the fighting game codenamed Project L. Riot has also been in the news recently as it continues to drag its feet during ongoing investigations by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing into its history of workplace gender discrimination and sexism.