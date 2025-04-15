Laurence Fishburne Claims Makers Of The Matrix 4 ‘Didn’t Respond Well’ To His Offer To Be In The Film

This story originally appeared on The Root, our sister site, on Thursday, April 3.

What is “The Matrix” without Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus? Well, we found out back in 2021's “The Matrix: Resurrections.” Despite other stars like Keanu Reaves and Carrie-Anne Moss returning and reprising their roles in the fourth film in the franchise, Laurence Fishburne, who played and helped shape the iconic role of Morpheus, did not return.



Instead, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II joined the film as an alternate “version” of both Morpheus and the franchise’s villain, Agent Smith. Fans, of course, were confused and many let down by the omission of the Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor in the film. Now, on a recent appearance on “The View,” Fishburne is finally opening up about why he was not involved in the film, and his answer will surprise you.

A fifth installment is currently in the works, and when asked by “The View” host Sara Haines asked if Fishburne would return, Fishburne replied, “It depends on the circumstances — who is involved, how well the script has been written, if they offer me.” He then said, “You know, I offered my services to the fourth Matrix, and they didn’t respond well.”

To the shock of the hosts including Sunny Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg and more, Fishburne continued, “So hey, it’s not like I didn’t say, ‘Oh, I’d like to offer my services.’ I did. And for whatever reason, that didn’t happen.”

He then called it, “the truth” of the situation, before adding, “So we’ll see.” Hostin chimed in then, saying, “You need to come back!” Haines added, “It sounds like a decision as to whether they want it to be a great ‘Matrix’...”

At the time of the fourth film’s announcement, Fishburne did publicly state that he was not invited, though did not go into the depth the same way he went today on “The View.” He simply said at the time, as we reported, “I have not been invited. Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it’s great.”

The fourth film was certainly a success and did well enough at the box office to justify a fifth installment. Hopefully this time the powers that be wake up and consider Fishburne’s offer, after all, he is all but synonymous with this series!