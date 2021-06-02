Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Last Year, The Pokémon Company Made More Money Than Ever

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
1
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Last Year, The Pokémon Company Made More Money Than Ever
Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images (Getty Images)

In 2020, The Pokémon Company posted record profits, with a 21.2 percent increase in net profit compared to the previous year.

Advertisement

As Kantan Games explains, The Pokémon Company has disclosed its net profit in the past, with it reaching a record-high 18.6 billion yen ($170 million) last year. However, since The Pokémon Company is a private company, it is under no obligation to release a full breakdown of its finances. Despite this, for the first time, it has.

Sales reached 120 billion yen ($1.1 billion), while operating profit hit 27.8 billion yen ($254 billion).

Dr. Serkan Toto at Kantan Games points out that Nintendo, which has a 32 percent stake in the company, was a big winner from these strong numbers. Nintendo also saw its best numbers last year, with people staying home and playing games.

With the Pokémon titles coming out during this fiscal year, 2021 could be even bigger.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION

ajdragoon
ajdragoon

And isn’t it the case that revenue from the console rpgs is only part of that, not even a majority? Just wild. 