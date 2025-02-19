Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Entertainment

The Last Of Us Season Two Finally Has A Premiere Date

HBO's live-action adaptation of the hit PlayStation games will finally return in April

The Last of Us
By
Kenneth Shepard
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Joel tearfully looks at something off-screen.
Screenshot: HBO / Kotaku

HBO has announced that The Last of Us’ second season will begin airing on April 13. This will be the first of reportedly multiple seasons telling the story of The Last of Us Part II, the second (and, thus far, final) game in the series of PlayStation blockbusters.

This news comes alongside a series of new posters featuring Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, and Kaitlyn Dever as Abby. Each contains a new tagline for the season, “Every path has a price,” referencing that each of these characters will make (or has already made) a violent decision that will have ramifications beyond what any of them realizes in the moment. For Joel, we saw the decision he made at the end of the first season to save Ellie from her fate at the hands of the Fireflies. As for the two young women, we’ll watch that play out over the course of the next season.

Another interesting detail is that each poster has its respective character walking on an item that reflects a key part of their character. Joel walks on top of the broken watch gifted to him by his daughter Sarah at the beginning of the outbreak, Ellie stands on the guitar Joel will likely give her in the first episode of season two, and Abby is shown on top of a Firefly pendant. It seems like the show isn’t playing coy with Abby’s identity, which is a departure from the video game this season is based on, The Last of Us Part II, which kept her role as an ex-Firefly secret until midway through the game.

The first season of The Last of Us was a pretty faithful retelling of the 2013 game’s story, though there were a few notable changes throughout. Some of the scenes shown in the trailers for season two imply the show may play with the game’s flashback-heavy structure, but we won’t know for sure until the series comes back on April 13.