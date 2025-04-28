Did You Catch The Change In The Last Of Us’ Opening Credits This Week?

If there’s one thing The Last of Us loves to do, it’s twist the knife. Did you feel like you were starting to recover from the events of last week’s devastating episode? Are you ready to sit back and relax with your favorite post-apocalyptic show, even after Pedro Pascal’s grisly end in episode two? In case you were starting to feel normal again, HBO has made a small change to the show’s opening credits to reflect the events of episode two, and it felt like losing Joel all over again.

Prior to Joel’s death in episode two, The Last of Us’ title sequence showed what looks like a cordyceps fungus overtaking a map of the world. There’s a point where you can very clearly see an outline of the United States covered in the fungus. All of this culminates in a shot of Joel and Ellie’s silhouettes walking side by side through the infected environment.

HBO

Well, it used to do that. Now that Joel’s met his end at the hands of Abby, HBO decided to make a little edit just to break your heart. Now, we only see Ellie walking by herself.

Okay Craig Mazin, that got me. I have been ripping the show a new one in my recaps, but this is the kind of shit that stabs me right in the heart. Sure, Ellie might not be alone, as she still has so many people who care about her in Dina, Jesse, Tommy, and Maria, but when you’ve lost someone as important to you as Joel was to her, it probably feels like you’re walking through this infected world alone. That shit hurt real good. GG, Mazin. You win this round.

For more on The Last of Us’ second season, check out Kotaku’s review.



