Last month, Kotaku reported that the in-person 2020 Tokyo Game Show was canceled and would be an online event. Today, organizers announced that Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online will be held for five days from September 23-27 through an official TGS channel with streams, videos, and an esports tournament.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.