Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Screenshot: Official Site

Last month, Kotaku reported that the in-person 2020 Tokyo Game Show was canceled and would be an online event. Today, organizers announced that Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online will be held for five days from September 23-27 through an official TGS channel with streams, videos, and an esports tournament. 

