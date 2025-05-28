The Best Class For Last Epoch’s Second Season Is A Time-Warping, Hammer-Swinging Powerhouse

Everyone plays ARPGs differently. And in Last Epoch, it can take a player anywhere from 25 to 50 hours to fully delve into all of the game’s mechanics and reach the endgame. For that journey, you’re likely to stick with a single class instead of swapping between characters. For Season Two—Tombs of the Erased—I decided to forego my usual spellcaster for something different, the Sentinel. I’m not disappointed in the least bit. In fact, I finally understand spin-to-win!

Here’s why you should pick the Sentinel for the best Season Two build in Last Epoch

The Sentinel is a stepping stone to the best class in Last Epoch Season Two: that being the Void Knight. With its hard-hitting melee abilities, high defense, health regeneration, and the strength to wield two-handed weapons with immense power, the Sentinel is a top choice for new and returning players alike who want to slaughter mobs with reckless abandon.

Some of the base skills you’ll want to prioritize as a Sentinel include:

Lunge : “Dash to a nearby enemy and strike it with your weapon.” This is an excellent skill to close the distance with a single target or, more often than not, mobs to sweep up with Warpath.

: “Dash to a nearby enemy and strike it with your weapon.” This is an excellent skill to close the distance with a single target or, more often than not, mobs to sweep up with Warpath. Warpath : “Spin towards the mouse while you hold down the ability key, striking nearby enemies as you move.” With the right weapon and passive points invested, you can clear entire mobs without wasting mana or taking damage.

: “Spin towards the mouse while you hold down the ability key, striking nearby enemies as you move.” With the right weapon and passive points invested, you can clear entire mobs without wasting mana or taking damage. Rive: “Every third consecutive attack with Rive slashes in a full circle around the character, lacerating enemies it hits.” I like to wield Rive as a main ability, especially with bleed capabilities from its passive tree, to help tackle tougher enemies, like elites and bosses.

Void Knight Master Class will see you through endgame

The combination of Strength and Vitality allows the Void Knight to go toe-to-toe with nearly any enemy in the game, with few exceptions—so long as you place your passive points properly. Investing in additional damage dealt, more health, health regeneration, and armor will create a tank with few weaknesses. Pair the Mastery Class’ innate abilities with the time-warping skills, allowing you to send enemies back and forth through the void, and you have a class capable of clearing zones, destroying bosses, and rushing endgame.

As for Void Knight-specific abilities, focus on:

Devouring Orb

“Creates a devouring orb at the target location that casts a void rift whenever something dies nearby, dealing void damage to enemies nearby the orb. Each successive rift has 12-percent increased damage and area of effect, capped at an increase of 100-percent.”

Volatile Reversal

“Returns you to the position you were at two seconds ago, reverting changes to your current health and mana since then.”

Abyssal Echoes

“A nova that echoes from enemies it hits and applies Abyssal Decay. Enemies with Abyssal Decay take Void Damage over time for 6 seconds, if they take a hit, all the damage from Abyssal Decay is dealt to them immediately.”

Erasing Strike

“A melee attack that hits all enemies in a large area in front of you. Enemies killed by the hit are erased from existence, replaced by void rifts.”

Last Epoch Season 2 is on now, with players rushing the endgame already, on Windows PCs.