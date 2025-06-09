How To Reach Level 100 In Last Epoch's Current Season, Fast

A lot of people hate grinding in video games, and that’s okay. If you’re one of them, then an ARPG like Last Epoch probably isn’t up your alley. But if you’re still here, still checking out the latest season of Eleventh Hour Games’ hack-and-slash adventure, the grind is likely ingrained in you like it is for me. It’s exciting without being mind-numbing, thrilling in its random loot drops, and it only gets better upon reaching the endgame. And to help you make it there, we’ve got a few leveling tips for Last Epoch that’ll help you push through the mobs!

Clear zones completely

You’ll feel tempted to rush through every zone, from objective to objective, until you complete the main story and reach the endgame. Don’t! While the campaign isn’t the most interesting aspect of Last Epoch, it is the most lucrative in terms of leveling.

Every zone offers abundant mobs to slay, the occasional high-tier loot drop, and plenty of side quests (more on those later). So, that minimap in the corner of your screen? Go ahead and clear the fog of war across the board, then wipe every enemy from its surface. The XP you’ll gain in doing so, especially as you reach mid-game and late-game zones, where bosses tend to spawn more frequently, will add up quickly.

Track down movement buff items

While playing video games is meant to be a fun activity, sometimes optimizing that fun to reach the endgame is one of the best parts of this joyous experience. In Last Epoch, that often means tuning your build and acquiring proper gear to help you level through the campaign.

Once you acquire more gold, you’ll want to visit a merchant in one of the game’s many safe zones. There, you’ll find an equipment vendor that sells armor, trinkets, jewelry, and weapons of varying tiers and potency. Find something that offers movement speed buffs and, sometimes just as important, health buffs.

After all, the more hits you can take and the faster you can clear a zone, the more XP you can soak up!

Take on side quests

Speaking of soaking up XP, you’ll find a handful of side quests in each zone. Some of them aren’t overly interesting, mostly fetch-and-grab quests, but many offer prizes that you shouldn’t ignore. Alongside the usual gold and XP, some quests allot you a certain number of passive skill points, allowing you to invest in your build.

Those points mean a more powerful class, which clears mobs faster. And the XP? Well, every little bit counts!

Last Epoch Season 2 is available now on Windows PCs, and it’s never been a better time to jump into the indie ARPG!