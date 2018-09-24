Today on Highlight Reel we have Shadow of the Tomb Raider clips, Ring of Elysium strategies, Assassin’s Creed climbing strategies and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below.
- Battlefield 1 - Outrageous C
- GTA V - Trying to walk it off - Henny’s World
- Skyrim (Modded) - Meanwhile in Heavily Modded Skyrim - KumamonTheWorshiper
- Overwatch - Now where’d that Hamster Ball go? - MichaelGMorgillo
- Rainbow Six Siege - 2 Headshots - 1 Bullet (Maybe 2) - Rex Kwondo
- Forza Horizon 4 Demo - So I got the drone behind the barriers at the festival...OC - tehrmuk
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins - Never seen demons? - seanconneryisgod
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins - Why climb? When you can run. - TheBeast_481
- Ring of Elysium - Mom get the Camera - veztius
- Ring of Elysium - Hanglider kill - Katelyn Gadd
- Ring of Elysium - 2000 IQ - Dyrus
- Spider-Man - Police.....passivity? - Nerdy Wizard
- Spider-Man - That’s some next level insurance fraud - OneMiggle
- Spider-Man - Spiderman would be trippin’ - ScottishSerenity
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider - MidninBR
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider - (direct file) EtherealBliss
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider - 20180922213414 - nhoj alampay
- Shadow of The Tomb Raider - SOTTR creeping kids - Reanu Keeves
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider- oops - Akouryo
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider - Tapir Trouble - cheezywhiz
