Dark Souls for Switch gets delayed, Billy Mitchell gets disqualified, Kratos’s axe swings into stores, and Nintendo makes cardboard fun this week on Kotaku XP, our regularly scheduled video roundup of what the heck is going on with games and the people who play them.

If you click “play” on that video up there, you’ll get to see my 2001 Mark Martin NASCAR shirt. This is one of my favorite shirts. I even see fit to mention it during one of the story segments on this week’s show.

Dark Souls: Remastered for the Switch has been delayed. It was originally due out May 25

Here are the stories we discuss this week!