Kyoto Animation is listing all the victims of the July fire in the end credits of Violet Evergarden Gaiden: Eien to Jido Shuki Ningyo. This is the first film it has released since the arson attack that left 35 employees dead. The film was finished on July 17, which is the day before the attack.
