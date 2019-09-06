Screenshot: Kyoto Animation (http://www.violet-evergarden.jp/)

Kyoto Animation has delayed its next film Violet Evergarden: The Movie because the film is still being finished. The movie was originally slated for January 10, 2020, and the new release date will be announced at a later date. Kyoto Animation’s most recent film Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memories Doll recently opened in Japan.

