Sometimes a mod is worth looking at because it’s funny, or challenges your ideas about a game. In this case, a Kylo Ren mod for Devil May Cry 5 is about finding two things that were made for each other.



If Capcom’s dark, moody and flamboyant game had announced Ren as DLC, ala Vader in Soul Calibur, I don’t think anyone would have bat an eyelid. They didn’t, though, this is the work of modder Nxus64, and it adds Kylo as he appears in Force Awakens (replacing V’s regular attire), along with his trademark red lightsaber.



You can download the mod here.