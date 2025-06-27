Kunitsu-Gami: Path Of The Goddess' Recent Update Makes It Perfect For The Switch 2

Capcom’s Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess was one of the couple dozen games that hit the Nintendo Switch 2 when it launched. At first glance, Path of the Goddess can be a little confusing. This bold genre mashup of action and tower defense synergizes way better than you might think. It’s a unique experience, especially now that’s on the Switch 2 to travel around with you. If you’re looking for a premium game without a premium price, this is a great choice to add to your Switch 2 library.

Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch With Almost No Reviews CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch With Almost No Reviews

Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch With Almost No Reviews CC Share Subtitles Off

English Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch With Almost No Reviews

But just how long will Kunitsu-Gami keep you busy with the new console? Here’s what you need to know about the length of this strange hybrid.

Advertisement

How Long does it Take to Finish Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess?

You can expect Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess to take around 20 hours to complete. This runtime can vary depending on how long you spend tending to your settlement, or how quickly you ignore it and head to the next missions.

Advertisement

However, the main story doesn’t have to be the end of your time in Kunitsu-Gami. In a free update that hit all platforms when the Switch 2 launched, a new mode called Otherworldly Ventures has expanded the game well beyond its initial story.

In contrast to the narrative-propelled missions that drive your gameplay in the main story, this alternate mode serves as more of a score attack, with endless waves of enemies and rewards throughout the run that can improve and change how your run plays out. These changes seem to affect both your tower defense units and combat that your personal hero has as well, giving new ways to change up your combos and your playstyle in exciting new ways.

Advertisement



Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, and Windows PCs.