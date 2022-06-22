This week Aspyr, the studio behind the Nintendo Switch port of Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, acknowledged the existence of a bug that caused the game to crash during the main quest, preventing at least some players from completing the game.

Today, Aspyr told Axios that the bug only affected a small number of players. The developer also posted an immediate solution on its website and promised a more permanent fix “in the next patch.” There is currently no estimated release date for the official patch.

For players impacted by the bug, KOTOR II crashes shortly after the player crashes on Onderon as a part of the planet’s main questline. Players can attempt the main quests in any order, but the Onderon quests require you to leave the planet in order to proceed with the second phase of the storyline, so most players are likely to finish the quest fairly late in their run. Luckily, you don’t have to wait for the patch to proceed with the game.

Advertisement

Instead, the studio suggests clicking the left thumbstick three times, which opens the cheat menu. From there, select “Warp” and then go to “OND504,” which is where the quest continues from Onderon. Kotaku was one of the unlucky few who were affected by the bug, and was able to independently verify that the workaround does indeed work.

However, there is a catch. You’ll be stuck using the same party as the one you selected to explore Dxun (which occurs right before the buggy quest), and you can’t change your party composition. So if you left the weaker characters on Dxun…well, good luck. They’ll be spearheading the entire attack by themselves. If you severely underleveled your B squad, have no fear: the cheats menu also includes an invincibility toggle. Kotaku reached out to Aspyr about switching out party members, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

On the original PC game by Obsidian, KOTOR II would brand your save files with a yellow “CHEAT” overlay if you attempted to modify them with external tools (even to fix major bugs). So it’s pretty hilarious to me that in 2022, cheating is the officially recommended way to complete the game at all.