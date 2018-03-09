Last week we started a new weekly series called Kotaku XP. Being the first episode, it technically wasn’t “weekly” yet. Well, it’s exactly one week later. Surprise! It’s the second episode. We are officially weekly.

In Kotaku XP, Gita Jackson and I discuss 10 Kotaku stories for around 30 seconds each. This week, we got a teleprompter. I did not, however, get a haircut. It’s gonna happen soon. I promise.

Here are the stories we discuss this week, in the order we discuss them!

You could subscribe to our YouTube channel, by the way! All our videos are on there, just for you!

