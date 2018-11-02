After this week’s Nintendo Direct, Tim and I ask on this week’s Kotaku XP: can there be too much of a good thing?



74 characters is a lot of characters, and according to this week’s Smash-centric Nintendo Direct there’s five more coming as DLC after launch. Look at all the characters in that thumbnail. Do you see Isabelle? She’s afraid of all the friends!

Tim maintains that if you go to more than ten weddings for non-family members in your adult life, you have too many friends. I’ve been to three this year, so I’m not sure I agree with him. But we both look at Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s character roster with some trepidation. I have a hard enough time deciding whether to play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Red Dead Redemption 2, or No Man’s Sky. How am I going to decide between being Isabelle or Inkling?

In terms of picking and choosing which games to play, Tim says that you can tell by paying attention to trends which games will be talked about in five years. Although he played Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for work, he said he didn’t think people would be talking about that game five years from now and moved on from it pretty quickly. I think there’s some merit to that—I mean, I don’t even remember what movies were nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars last year, but there are classics that transcend the test of time. We have a question for you, viewers: what video games do you think will be talked about fifty years from now? We’ll discuss your answers on our next show!

