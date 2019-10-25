Kotaku previously reported that Bang Dream fans were upset after a character in the mobile game suddenly revealed she had a younger brother. The character had appeared in Bang Dream for years without mentioning this. Responding to criticism, developer Bushiroad has updated the app and removed any mention of the sibling.
About the author
Brian Ashcraft
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.