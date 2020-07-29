Konami Launches A Line Of Gaming PCs

Besides developing video games, Konami has long making arcade, pachinko, and other amusement hardware. Now, add gaming PCs to that list.
The PC gaming brand is called Arespear and features the tagline, “Advanced revolution of esports.” The name is from Greek mythology, combining “Ares” with the word “spear.” Currently there are three entries in the line up: the Arespear C700+ for 338,800 yen ($3,228), Arespear C700 for 316,800 yen ($3,018), and the Arespear C300 for 184,800 yen ($1,760.94).
Here are the specs for each PC:
Arespear C700+
PC case lighting
PC case window panel
High-quality sound ability
Windows 10 Home 64bit OS
Water-cooled CPU
Intel Core i7 9700 processor
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card
16GB (8GB × 2) DDR4-2666 memory
512GB (PCIe NVMe /M.2) SSD
1TB (SATA) HDD
Arespear C700
Windows 10 Home 64bit OS
Water-cooled CPU
High-quality sound ability
Intel Core i7 9700 processor
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card
16GB (8GB × 2) DDR4-2666 memory
512GB (PCIe NVMe /M.2) SSD
1TB (SATA) HDD
Arespear C300
Windows 10 Home 64bit OS
High-quality sound ability
Intel Core i7 9400F processor
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card
8GB (8GB × 1) DDR4 2666 memory
512GB (PCIe NVMe /M.2) SSD
As seen on Japanese site My Game News Flash, the reaction to these gaming PCs regarding both the specs and the price has not been good, with the case design also being called “not cool” and these gaming PCs being labeled “garbage.” Yikes!
DISCUSSION
These are massively overpriced, even by most pre-built system standards.