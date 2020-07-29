Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Konami Launches A Line Of Gaming PCs

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:konami
konamijapanpckotakueastesports
11
Save
Illustration for article titled Konami Launches A Line Of Gaming PCs
Screenshot: Konami
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

Besides developing video games, Konami has long making arcade, pachinko, and other amusement hardware. Now, add gaming PCs to that list.

Advertisement

The PC gaming brand is called Arespear and features the tagline, “Advanced revolution of esports.” The name is from Greek mythology, combining “Ares” with the word “spear.” Currently there are three entries in the line up: the Arespear C700+ for 338,800 yen ($3,228), Arespear C700 for 316,800 yen ($3,018), and the Arespear C300 for 184,800 yen ($1,760.94).

Here are the specs for each PC:

Illustration for article titled Konami Launches A Line Of Gaming PCs
Image: Konami
Advertisement

Arespear C700+

PC case lighting

PC case window panel

High-quality sound ability

Windows 10 Home 64bit OS

Water-cooled CPU

Intel Core i7 9700 processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card

16GB (8GB × 2) DDR4-2666 memory

512GB (PCIe NVMe /M.2) SSD

1TB (SATA) HDD

Illustration for article titled Konami Launches A Line Of Gaming PCs
Image: Konami
G/O Media may get a commission
Disneyland Resort Neon Belt Bag

Arespear C700

Windows 10 Home 64bit OS

Water-cooled CPU

High-quality sound ability

Intel Core i7 9700 processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card

16GB (8GB × 2) DDR4-2666 memory

512GB (PCIe NVMe /M.2) SSD

1TB (SATA) HDD

Illustration for article titled Konami Launches A Line Of Gaming PCs
Image: Konami
Advertisement

Arespear C300

Windows 10 Home 64bit OS

High-quality sound ability

Intel Core i7 9400F processor

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card

8GB (8GB × 1) DDR4 2666 memory

512GB (PCIe NVMe /M.2) SSD

As seen on Japanese site My Game News Flash, the reaction to these gaming PCs regarding both the specs and the price has not been good, with the case design also being called “not cool” and these gaming PCs being labeled “garbage.” Yikes!

Advertisement
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Yakuza Director Praises Ghost of Tsushima, Says Japan Should've Made It

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst

Anthrax, Suicidal Tendencies Tracks Will Be In Tony Hawk Remasters After All

Enormous Muscles Sure Help with Cosplay

DISCUSSION

clenchmask
ClenchMask

These are massively overpriced, even by most pre-built system standards. 