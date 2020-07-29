Konami Launches A Line Of Gaming PCs

Screenshot : Konami

Besides developing video games, Konami has long making arcade, pachinko, and other amusement hardware. Now, add gaming PCs to that list.



The PC gaming brand is called Arespear and features the tagline, “Advanced revolution of esports.” The name is from Greek mythology, combining “Ares” with the word “spear.” Currently there are three entries in the line up: the Arespear C700+ for 338,800 yen ($3,228), Arespear C700 for 316,800 yen ($3,018), and the Arespear C300 for 184,800 yen ($1,760.94).

Here are the specs for each PC:

Arespear C700+

PC case lighting PC case window panel High-quality sound ability Windows 10 Home 64bit OS Water-cooled CPU Intel Core i7 9700 processor NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card 16GB (8GB × 2) DDR4-2666 memory 512GB (PCIe NVMe /M.2) SSD 1TB (SATA) HDD

Arespear C700

Windows 10 Home 64bit OS Water-cooled CPU High-quality sound ability Intel Core i7 9700 processor NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card 16GB (8GB × 2) DDR4-2666 memory 512GB (PCIe NVMe /M.2) SSD 1TB (SATA) HDD

Arespear C300

Windows 10 Home 64bit OS High-quality sound ability Intel Core i7 9400F processor NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card 8GB (8GB × 1) DDR4 2666 memory 512GB (PCIe NVMe /M.2) SSD

As seen on Japanese site My Game News Flash, the reaction to these gaming PCs regarding both the specs and the price has not been good, with the case design also being called “not cool” and these gaming PCs being labeled “garbage.” Yikes!