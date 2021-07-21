Konami Kills PES Brand, Launches eFootball

This fall, Konami’s soccer game won’t be PES. Instead, the Tokyo-based game maker is releasing a free-to-play game called eFootball.



Launched in 1995, Pro Evolution is the Tokyo-based game maker’s long-running series and a rival to EA’s Fifa. PES is known as Winning Eleven in Japan, where it’s traditionally been the default soccer game.



On eFootball’s official site, Konami writes:

From “PES” to “eFootball™” It all began with the implacable determination to create a revolutionary soccer platform. Our ambition was to recreate the perfect soccer environment, from the grass on the field, to the players’ movement, all the way to the crowds in the stadium. To this end, we decided to create a new soccer engine with a newly built animation system and revamped game commands. The final result was even more impressive than we had originally conceived. We went beyond the border of PES, into a new realm of virtual soccer. To signal this new era, we have decided to part ways with our beloved PES brand and rename it “eFootball™”!



Here is the trailer, which has some ropey bits, including facial modeling and animation:



But then again, it’s free to play! I guess. And it seems mobile gamers are able to play with other platforms, so that might explain the noticeable dip in visual quality.



What’s the reaction been like online? Fans seem saddened by Konami’s decision to kill off the PES brand, pointing out the emotional connection it has with players. Others were let down by the graphics and herky-jerky animation, especially considering the amount of time that went into the game.



According to Konami, eFootball, sorry, eFootball™ launches this fall.



Rest in power, PES. RIP, indeed.

