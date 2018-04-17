It’s called Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls and going into closed beta in Japan. No word yet on a release date or if the action game will get an international release.
The game is set in a world in which Dracula seems to have been completely erased and peace has descended until... someone decides to resurrect the Count.
Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls’ co-op play supports up to four players. Below are screenshots from the game’s official site.
