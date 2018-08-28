If you think you or your friends are good at Yu-Gi-Oh!, just wait until you start playing the machines.



At this year’s Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association meeting, Konami revealed it had developed AI-enabled tech that can identify the 9,000-plus Yu-Gi-Oh! playing cards.

According to Nikkei, the first system Konami created could only identify half the cards correctly after learning them over the course of a twenty-day period. Konami realized that this system wouldn’t be usable, so it a technique called “translucent composite learning.” CG versions of the cards were created with two variations merged into semi-transparent compositions.

The result was a new AI system that was able to learn all 9,000-plus Yu-Gi-Oh! cards in a four-to-five day span with a hundred percent accuracy rate.

Now that AI has learned the cards, it’s only a matter of time before the machines can play them.