While Castlevania’s actual 35th anniversary was in 2021, Konami, it seems, is excited about NFTs this year. So, to mark the milestone, it’s auctioning off some Castlevania NFTs.



This shouldn’t be a surprise if you hang out on Konami’s riveting Investors Relations website. On it, Konami Holdings Corporation president Kimihiko Higashio states the following:

What’s more, with the evolution of technologies such as AI, 5G and NFTs (non-fungible tokens), as well as the increasing recognition of esports as a sporting event, we expect the market to be revitalized by inventive new ways to enjoy games.

Part of that effort is the Konami Memorial NFT site, which lists four auctions this month for Castlevania 35th anniversary NFTs.



According to Konami, “In commemoration of the 35th anniversary of the Castlevania series, NFTs featuring game scenes, BGM, and newly drawn art from the Castlevania series has been issued.” There will be one copy of each NFT available for bidding. You can see the NFTs on Konami’s OpenSea page or check out the samples below.



Okay, so another game company is hoping to cash in on NFTs. Konami isn’t the first, nor is it the last. What’s really fascinating, however, are the terms and Q&A section on Konami’s site.



Here are some standouts:

You will be entitled to have your desired nickname listed as the first purchaser of the NFT on our website (https://www.konami.com/games/memorial-nft/).

But...

If your nick-name [SIC] is socially unacceptable, your privileges in this campaign will be invalidated.



Oh. Well, yeah. Makes sense! But going further into the terms turns up the following explanation .



The purchaser’s nickname will be displayed when Konami deems the nickname to be reasonable based on social standards (e.g. a nickname containing information that can be used to identify a specific individual is unacceptable).



So, I guess, your nickname can’t identify someone else? What about other social standards....?

Notwithstanding the above provisions, in the event Konami determines that the purchaser will illegally or inappropriately use the NFT, the purchaser will lose the right to receive the benefits (the displayed nickname will be deleted).



“Inappropriately.” Konami determines that, mind you.



The purchaser will not, by purchasing the NFT, obtain intellectual property rights (e.g. copyrights, trademark rights) in relation to the data linked to the NFT. Thus, the purchaser may not use the data linked to the NFT (e.g. reproductions) for commercial purposes.



But you do own an NFT, so there’s that! And it’s unique.



Q. Is there a possibility of KONAMI reselling the same NFT in the future?

A. NFT with the exact same data will not be resold, but similar NFTs tied to the same game-title may be resold in the future.



Um, how similar?



Konami is not able to preclude the purchaser from spreading on social media the fact that the purchaser purchased the NFT nor from transferring the NFT to a third party.



Phew. Good.

And finally, there’s this :



Konami does not guarantee that the value of the NFT will increase after the purchase.



Don’t expect this Castlevania NFT auction to be a one-off thing. According to Konami, “This is an initiative to create art NFTs using beloved in-game scenes from KONAMI titles, and for our fans to preserve them for many years to come.”



So, what game is next? Metal Gear? If so, I wonder how Hideo Kojima would feel about that.



