Kojima Productions Is Now Promoting A Delivery Company In Japan

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:kojima productions
kojima productionshideo kojimakotakueastjapan
Screenshot: Official Site

Makes sense, I guess? Kojima Productions developed Death Stranding, a game about delivering things, and now the Tokyo-based game studio is doing promotion for Kuroneko Yamato Transport, a Japanese delivery company.

As My Game News Flash reports, a special website has been launched, with notes of encouragement for delivery workers that can be printed out, as well as prizes, including a Ludens figure with a Kuroneko (black cat), and t-shirts.

The Kuroneko site is also distributing a free wallpaper featuring its cat character and Kojima Productions’ mascot.

Kojima is never one to shy away from corporate collabs, so this isn’t surprising. Here, though, in 2020, with Death Stranding making more sense now than ever, this does seem inevitable.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

