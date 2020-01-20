Koei Tecmo has filed a lawsuit against Chinese mobile game company Hangzhou Jedi Technology over copyright infringement. According to the lawsuit (via ANN), Koei Tecmo alleges that the Chinese company has repeatedly used its game images and music in online app ads.
About the author
Brian Ashcraft
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.