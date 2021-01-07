Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Koei Tecmo Filing Charges Over Dead Or Alive Nude Mod

Brian Ashcraft
Screenshot: DOAX Channel
Koei Tecmo announced it’s filing charges with Kanagawa police against a suspect for allegedly selling an unlicensed DVD filled with naked skin Dead or Alive characters.

According to the game maker, the suspect allegedly recorded footage of characters from Dead or Alive Xtreme Venus Vacation that had been illicitly modded.

The footage was compiled onto a DVD and then sold via an online auction site. Koei Tecmo claims this is a violation of its copyright and is seeking damages as part of a civil suit.

This isn’t a first for Koei Tecmo. Back in 2002, the company won a court case over a nude Kasumi skin for Dead or Alive 2, which declared the mod as copyright infringement. 

wohdin
wohdin

To be fair, this lawsuit isn’t really because of modding. It’s because the guy was selling bootleg DVDs with unauthorized content on them using the DoA name. I mean, of all the stupid things he could have done, this is pretty damn high up there. There’s no knowing if they would have cracked down on this if it were just freely distributing custom mod files (even if they have precedent for doing so), but this was FAR more than that.