It’s not only the Waddle Dee Town Café in Kirby and the Forgotten Land where you can stuff your face with Kirby-themed eats. At Kirby Café in Japan, try out real-world mouthful mode as you chow down on Kirby burgers and cakes.



These eats are part of Kirby’s thirtieth anniversary. Can you believe it’s been thirty years? Maybe you can!

Character-themed burgers are not new, but the café is serving them up with slightly pinker buns than in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.



Go on, compare for yourself.

The pink buns work way better. I wonder why they’re not pink in the game... There are two types of burgers: one featuring Kirby’s retro face and one featuring the character’s current mug.

The meal comes with spaghetti and corn soup. Goodness, I love corn soup.



The café also has the Mouthful Mode car cake that Kirby and his pals scarf up in the game—for you to do the same.

The Mouthful Mode car cake comes with kiwi fruit, cream and other sweets. The sprinkling of matcha powder gives the illusion of grass, and the whipped cream looks like exhaust smoke. The desert shows that Kirby Café’s presentation skills far outweigh those of Waddle Dee Town Café.

I mean, look at this! They just plopped it on a plate. Way less effort by the staff at the Waddle Dee Town Café. C’mon, folks, try harder!



And while Nintendo is happy to recreate food from Kirby and the Forgotten Land, but don’t hold your breath for a real-world version of the gun the round, pink hero uses to shoot enemies in the face.



There are currently two Kirby Café locations in Japan: Kirby Café Hakata in Fukuoka and Kirby Café Tokyo in, well, Tokyo.

