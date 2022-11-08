Amidst a sea of depressing, enraging, mildly promising and other election results tonight, one victory has proven to be truly inspiring. And i t took place in Florida.



In a state that has voted overwhelmingly in support of goons like Governor Ron DeSantis, Democrat Maxwell Frost won Florida’s 10th Congressional District—based mostly in Orlando—by a landslide, capturing 58.8% of the vote (at time of posting) against his nearest competitor, Republican Calvin Wimbish, on 39.7%.

Frost’s victory is notable for a number of reasons. You’ll see him hailed in most reports as the “first member of Generation Z elected to Congress”, since he is just 25 years old, and don’t get me wrong, that’s an incredible achievement.

But we’re here because Frost is, at least on record, also the first Kingdom Hearts fan elected to Congress. Here he is back in 2017:

Normally digging up a politician’s old tweets is a source in either boredom or frustration, since—given their advanced age—many Congressmen and Senators in the US were already image-conscious politicians by the time they began using the platform.

But Frost was just 20 when he wrote that Tweet. Just a regular guy, doing what we all used to do on The Hellsite, namely sharing little snippets of the people and things that we love.

Frost ran because the incumbent, Democratic Val Demings, vacated the seat to try and (unsuccessfully) challenge Marco Rubio in the Senate elections. In a more recent Tweet, he said “ WE WON!!!! History was made tonight. We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future. I am beyond thankful for the opportunity to represent my home in the United States Congress.”

Just so you don’t think he went straight from being a guy posting about Kingdom Hearts on Twitter to Congress, as NPR report Frost has been an activist for almost a decade now, and had previously “ served as the national organizing director for March for Our Lives, a group that advocates for gun control policy”.