Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Culture

King Of Fighters XV Delayed To 2022 Because of Covid-19

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
1
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled King Of Fighters XV Delayed To 2022 Because of Covid-19
Screenshot: SNK

Originally aiming for 2020, SNK ended up scheduling The King of Fighters XV for release this year. The game has, however, been delayed.

Advertisement

According to SNK, the game is being pushed back due to the covid-19 situation in Japan where a number of regions, including Tokyo and Osaka, are still under a state of emergency.

The spread of infections within the country has impacted the development timeline, explains SNK, adding that in order to release a game that will satisfy players, it was necessary to change the 2021 release date. 

The King of Fighters XV will be released during the first quarter of 2022. SNK asked for understanding regarding this delay. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION

batista_thumbs_up
Batista Thumbs Up

I blame Iori.