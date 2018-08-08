After years upon years of begging, Smash fans will finally see Donkey Kong Country’s King K. Rool in Smash Ultimate, released December 7.

The king of the kremlings will be large and in charge in Smash Ultimate. In every fan poll of most-wanted Smash fighters, he’s been one of the most requested for years. We don’t yet know his moveset, unfortunately, but we do know he’s really, finally, there and... wants Donkey Kong’s bananas.

Now that we have Ridley from Metroid and King K. Rool, it’s time for Smash Ultimate to be brave and add another much-loved, and woefully overlooked Nintendo hero: Waluigi. Do it, cowards!

