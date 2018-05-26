Screenshot: Killer7 (YouTube)

Multi-character adventure and assassination game Killer7 will be coming to Steam this fall, developer Grasshopper Manufacture announced at a Momocon panel today.

The cult classic directed by Goichi Suda and written by Shinji Mikami will be “optimized for the PC,” according to the game’s Steam page, and Game Informer reports that the game will have a keyboard-and-mouse control option. NIS America will be publishing the new version, rather than the game’s original publisher in 2005, Capcom.

