As far as ideas go, KFC serving bags of crisp, fried chicken skin is an excellent one. Who doesn’t love the skin?



KFC is offering bags of chicken skin at six locations in Indonesia: MT Haryono, Salemba, Cideng, Kemang, Kalimalang and Kelapa Gading. One order is the equivalent of 95 cents.

Advertisement

This isn’t a first for KFC.

Advertisement

In the Philippines, for example, KFC launched Cracklings, a snack version of fried skins.

“All the best part!” I agree!

Advertisement

Some like the chicken skin, but as website Coconuts points out, others found the portions too small and the fried skin too salty. I think that’s something I’ll need to decide for myself.